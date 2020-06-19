People have their own unique mixes they throw on when they’re — ahem — doing the deed. That said, some artists tend to pop up on these playlists more than others: Pour Moi poured over the data and came up with the songs and artists that people listen to the most during sexy times.

The publication made their lists be analyzing over 300,000 songs appearing in Spotify playlists containing the terms “date night,” “getting it on,” “sex playlist,” “shagging,” “Netflix and chill,” “touching myself,” “solo sex,” and “masturbation playlist.” What they found is that The Weeknd (apparently a virgin), Rihanna, Jeremih, Trey Songz, Usher, Drake, and other artists came out on top.

New @Spotify data study reveals that @rihanna is the most listened to female artist during sex (#6 overall), with #SexWithMe being the most streamed female song during solo sex (#2 overall). pic.twitter.com/0sGYgW42do — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) June 18, 2020

They concluded that The Weeknd is the most-played artist while making love, and that he is followed by Trey Songz, Usher, Drake, Jeremih, Rihanna, Beyonce, Miguel, Two Feet, and Partynextdoor. Meanwhile, Jeremih’s “All The Time” tops the “most popular songs for seduction,” while The Weeknd has five songs in the top ten.

For those going about their sexual endeavors by themselves, there’s data for that, too. The site’s “top songs for self-satisfaction” is led mostly by tunes that are thematically appropriate, including Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself,” Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself,” and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself.”

Check out the lists here.