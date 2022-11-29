Unless you’re just not active on social media these days, there’s a high chance you’ve seen at least one Instafest post making the rounds online. The website, which connects to your Spotify account, curates a mock festival lineup based on your top artists — anywhere from all-time to the past month. However, for a few users, their music tastes are just too good and have accidentally tricked others into believing that their dream lineups are real.

“Found out these musical festivals are just generated by oomfs spotifys why I looked up how to buy tickets….” a Twitter user wrote in a now-viral post, complete with a confused GIF moment.

found out these musical festivals are just generated by oomfs spotifys why I looked up how to buy tickets…. pic.twitter.com/GXZki1NNgO — jxsé (@dotjjpg) November 29, 2022

“should’ve know sumn was up when Beyoncé and shygirl were headliners,” he replied.

Others who’ve encountered lineups from the Instafest program were so lost about the fact that older artists (or those who have passed away) were going to be holograms at the pretend festival. “First one I saw had juice wrld on it and I was bamboozled,” one person replied. Anyone including Michael Jackson, Mac Miller, and Amy Winehouse have also been highlighted in this particular concert confusion.

I was sitting here confused like they really brang micheal jackson back from the dead to perform? pic.twitter.com/0haxMAMVNQ — Morgan Freemans N°1 Hater (@imdonesickofyou) November 29, 2022

I did the same thing til I saw Amy Winehouse on the line up and had to google something — bwash (@h0rnypeach) November 29, 2022

Jason Isbell had a couple of funny tweets about this whole thing, too, with one reading, “Glad I’m not announcing a real festival lineup today.” He followed up, “Everybody should have to actually try to book those festivals then handle all the complaints when tickets are $314,000 each.”

Glad I’m not announcing a real festival lineup today — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 28, 2022

Everybody should have to actually try to book those festivals then handle all the complaints when tickets are $314,000 each — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 28, 2022

Continue scrolling to view some additional reactions from social media users who’ve totally fallen for the fake Instafest lineups.

Ethel cain glee cast and beyoncé on the same night https://t.co/tW5oLNGsTc — Laya 🇫🇷🇧🇷 (@puberty21) November 29, 2022

this was me when I saw someone post theirs, I was like “wow what a random festival” PLSSSSS https://t.co/XHEPMn7KAb — luna, sol y las estrellas (@off2neptune) November 29, 2022

I was literally like why is GLEE CAST headlining — isa_asi (@PalomaresIsaa) November 29, 2022

me searching up james festival with beyoncé, rihanna, nicki minaj all performing in it pic.twitter.com/rbTorWuCPL — Solana Imani Rowes Publicist (@livingforsolana) November 29, 2022

