In the wake of St. Vincent’s 2017 record Masseduction, Annie Clark has had a penchant for releasing alternate versions of the album’s songs, whether she’s commissioning remixes or reimagining the songs herself. She did so again last night in Los Angeles, where she performed stripped-down piano versions of Masseduction songs alongside pianist Thomas Bartlett. After the show, she announced that a new version of her 2017 album would be released. Titled MassEducation, the upcoming version of the album would be much like the show she had just performed: Utilizing only Clark’s vocals and Bartlett’s piano.

MassEducation is coming out really soon, too: It’s set for release on October 12 via Loma Vista Recordings, and with the announcement, she also shared the new version of “Savior.” The album was recorded live in studio over two nights last year, during the mixing of Masseduction. In a handwritten letter about the release, Clark says:

“Thomas Bartlett and I performed these songs over two days in a studio in midtown Manhattan, August 2017. We neither rehearsed nor spoke about how to approach any song, but rather played 2-3 live takes, picked the best one, and trusted the spirit of the moment. It was fast. Intuitive. Discovered. Raw. The result is MassEducation, a reimagining of Masseduction.”

Listen to “Savior” and read Clark’s full note above, and find the MassEduction art and tracklist below.

Loma Vista Recordings

1. “Slow Disco”

2. “Savior”

3. “Masseduction”

4. “Sugarboy”

5. “Fear The Future”

6. “Smoking Section”

7. “Los Ageless”

8. “New York”

9. “Young Lover”

10. “Happy Birthday, Johnny”

11. “Pills”

12. “Hang On Me”

MassEducation is out 10/12 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.