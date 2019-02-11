St. Vincent Shared A Sultry, Apocalyptic Video For ‘Masseduction’ Following Her Epic Grammys Performance

02.11.19 2 days ago

After performing the song with Best New Artist winner Dua Lipa last night, alt-rock legend St. Vincent has released a video for the Masseduction title track.

Like all of the visuals from this St. Vincent era, the video is sexy in an eerie, apocalyptic way. Singer and guitarist Annie Clark, wearing a hat made of gloved hands, looks on stone-faced as nuclear explosions tear up the earth. Anonymous dancers clad in pink dance over the disaster.

The video ends with a few seconds of her song “Smoking Section” as Clark, in a pink Medusa wig and cat-eye sunglasses, stares vacantly as twin target circles expand and retract. Not to get too Freudian, but the context of the song’s lyrics (“I can’t turn off what turns me on”) makes me think that it’s not a coincidence those target circles look like a woman’s chest.

St. Vincent’s performance with Dua Lipa, at first assumed to be a slightly confusing pairing of two artists who have nothing in common, ended up being one of the highlights of the night. Clark and Lipa had unbeatable chemistry as they performed a mash-up of “Masseduction” and Lipa’s track “One Kiss.”

Check out St. Vincent’s official video for “Masseduction” above, and check out her performance with Lipa at the 2019 Grammy Awards here. Also find the full list of Grammys results here, and check out the night’s biggest winners, losers, and upsets here.

Around The Web

TAGSANNIE CLARKmasseductionst. vincent

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP