After performing the song with Best New Artist winner Dua Lipa last night, alt-rock legend St. Vincent has released a video for the Masseduction title track.

Like all of the visuals from this St. Vincent era, the video is sexy in an eerie, apocalyptic way. Singer and guitarist Annie Clark, wearing a hat made of gloved hands, looks on stone-faced as nuclear explosions tear up the earth. Anonymous dancers clad in pink dance over the disaster.

The video ends with a few seconds of her song “Smoking Section” as Clark, in a pink Medusa wig and cat-eye sunglasses, stares vacantly as twin target circles expand and retract. Not to get too Freudian, but the context of the song’s lyrics (“I can’t turn off what turns me on”) makes me think that it’s not a coincidence those target circles look like a woman’s chest.

St. Vincent’s performance with Dua Lipa, at first assumed to be a slightly confusing pairing of two artists who have nothing in common, ended up being one of the highlights of the night. Clark and Lipa had unbeatable chemistry as they performed a mash-up of “Masseduction” and Lipa’s track “One Kiss.”

Check out St. Vincent's official video for "Masseduction" above, and check out her performance with Lipa at the 2019 Grammy Awards here.