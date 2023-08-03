Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Burna Boy announced his upcoming album I Told Them with a star-studded video for “Big 7” and Steve Lacy delivered a nauseating look into post-breakup recovery in his “Helmet” video. John Legend was announced as a Neopets brand ambassador while Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour proved to have a big boost for Chicago’s local economy after two shows there. Elsewhere, Ari Lennox celebrated seven months of sobriety and Beyoncé and Amazon Music released another Renaissance Tour merch collection. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Roy Woods — Mixed Emotions The last time Roy Woods delivered an album was in 2017 with Say Less and the last time we received a project from him was 2020 thanks to his Dem Times EP. Thankfully, that drought is over with the release of his sophomore album Mixed Emotions. With 17 songs and features from Coi Leray, Jada Kingdom, and Vory, Roy Woods returns to form and proves that a few years off isn’t enough to make him slip from his game. Leon Thomas — “Breaking Point (Remix)” Feat. Victoria Monet With the release of “Breaking Point” in December, Leon Thomas’ career reached a long overdue new level and he hasn’t looked back since. He just announced the release date of his official debut album Electric Dusk (August 18) and returned with a remix of “Breaking Point” with Victoria Monet. On it, Monét provides the female perspective that complements Thomas’ own account of a relationship falling apart.

Adekunle Gold — Tequila Ever After In a rather surprising turnaround, Nigerian afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold checked back into the music world with Tequila Ever After, his second album in as many years. This project supplies help from Zinoleesky, Odumodublvck, Coco Jones, Simi, Khalid, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and others for an 18-track body of work that’s dedicated to enjoying life whether it be with a drink in hand or in one’s most sober state. Jordan Hawkins — “Bad Gurl” For Jordan Hawkins, there’s no slowing down anytime, and his recent releases prove that. “Bad Gurl” lands as his second single in as months, while joining a list of other collaborations and solo singles that date back to the end of 2022. “Bad Gurl” flaunts the versatility of the North Carolina singer whose voice roars as far and free as the guitar riffs that accompany it. Once again, this is your warning to tap in with Jordan Hawkins and his discography.

Jaz Karis — “Back 2 U” Just a few months after releasing her Dear Jaz project, Jaz Karis is back in action with her new record “Back 2 U.” The upbeat dance track taps into elements of EDM to create a track dedicated to finding the spark in an old love that she’s ready to return to. It’s a song that Karis admits “took me out of my comfort zone,” but it was worth it as it showcases her versatility and growing talents. Tori Kelly — Tori Earlier this year, Tori Kelly announced a return to her R&B roots with the release of her “Missing U” record. That return is now complete with her Tori EP. Through seven songs, listeners are taken on a journey that displays Tori’s wideranging artistry as the EP blends R&B with pop, afrobeats, dance, and more at different turns.

Tyla — “Water” South African singer Tyla continues her run of infectious dance releases with her latest single “Water.” On it, her vocals soar over the amapiano-leaning production as she pleads for a one-of-a-kind adventure with a new lover in her life. Byron Juane — “Bands On You” North Carolina singer Byron Juane returns with another offering in his silky smooth “Bands On You” single. Here, Juane is more than willing to spend some money on a woman of his liking. Though his vocals are enough to serenade the lady of his choice, his desire to spoil her as well is certainly something that helps his case.