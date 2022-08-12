(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

Return of the “Racks”

Over ten years ago, the Sonny Digital-produced “Racks” by YC introduced the mainstream to an up-and-coming rapper named Future and gave us the beat behind one of Lil Kim’s and Lil Wayne’s most iconic freestyles. Today, the song is the soundtrack to one of TikTok’s burgeoning trends where creators play with the age-old cliché, “If I had a dollar for every time…” and tell their For You Page about some very frequent, often awkward occurrences. Who would’ve thought the beat Sonny Digital sold to YC and his team for just $300 would play the background to over thirty thousand videos?

Get To That Money

If you’re not familiar with Arkansas’ viral king of choreography and rapper ZaeHD, you may have seen his videos cosplaying as an employee at a few popular restaurants and brands. Set to his single “GTTM” and inspired by the track’s music video, ZaeHD steps into work and does exactly what the lyrics say…”let’s get to that money.” From goofing off at the Apple Store to turning up with employees at Atlanta’s famous Slutty Vegan and somehow finding his way into a USPS uniform, the trend is pure comedy. And with just under ten thousand videos using the sound, it’s ripe for replication.