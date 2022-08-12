Steve Lacy at Coachella 2022
Return of the “Racks”

Over ten years ago, the Sonny Digital-produced “Racks” by YC introduced the mainstream to an up-and-coming rapper named Future and gave us the beat behind one of Lil Kim’s and Lil Wayne’s most iconic freestyles. Today, the song is the soundtrack to one of TikTok’s burgeoning trends where creators play with the age-old cliché, “If I had a dollar for every time…” and tell their For You Page about some very frequent, often awkward occurrences. Who would’ve thought the beat Sonny Digital sold to YC and his team for just $300 would play the background to over thirty thousand videos?

@ayannanicol3

Excuse my hair y’all… uhhhhh #fyp #foryoupage #realshi #racksonracks

♬ original sound – don juan

@smoothjasmine

RACKS ON RACKS ON RACKS 🤑 #fixitfelicia

♬ original sound – don juan

Get To That Money

If you’re not familiar with Arkansas’ viral king of choreography and rapper ZaeHD, you may have seen his videos cosplaying as an employee at a few popular restaurants and brands. Set to his single “GTTM” and inspired by the track’s music video, ZaeHD steps into work and does exactly what the lyrics say…”let’s get to that money.” From goofing off at the Apple Store to turning up with employees at Atlanta’s famous Slutty Vegan and somehow finding his way into a USPS uniform, the trend is pure comedy. And with just under ten thousand videos using the sound, it’s ripe for replication.

@zaehd

FIRST DAY ON THE JOB AT @Slutty Vegan ATL 😂🍔🍟 LETS GET TO THAT MONEY!¡🤑🤑 SONG LINK IN BIO!¡🔊🔥 #fyp #zaehd #gttm #vegan #viral #uhyuh

♬ GTTM – ZaeHD

@zaehd

FIRST DAY ON THE JOB AT USPS!¡😂📫📦 LETS GET TO THAT MONEY!¡🤑🚶🏽‍♂️ SONG LINK IN BIO!¡🔊🔥 #fyp #zaehd #gttm #usps #viral #uhyuh

♬ GTTM – ZaeHD

Steve Lacy’s Fans Aren’t Happy

Shortly after releasing his 2nd studio album Gemini Rights, guitarist-turned solo artist Steve Lacy announced his “Give You The World” tour, and fans went crazy. The $35 tickets sold out almost immediately, and fans have taken to TikTok using his song “Static” as background to their complaints. Lacy’s most devout followers have voiced their grievances with him and Ticketmaster about the size of the venues he’s set to play at and the over 300% markup on resale tickets. Lacy has yet to respond to complaints from friends but did use the sound on TikTok to show off a fresh set of braids. Watch below for some of our favorite Steve Lacy-hating videos.

@_gigi46_

A disgrace #fyp#foryoupage#viral#boost#stevelacy#ticket

♬ Static – Steve Lacy

@anonymouszah

i hope more dates or tickets drop bc rn its looking like i wont be going #findyourgrace #fyp #trending

♬ Static – Steve Lacy

