Michelle Shiers

There are a wealth of pretty amazing package tours hitting an outdoor amphitheater near you this Summer, but for fans of late ’80s and ’90s rock, it’s not going to get a whole lot better than this. Today, the newly-reformed Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush have announced a six week live run this summer that they’re called the Revolution 3 tour. The jaunt is set up to be a revolving headline affair with a different band taking over the top spot on the bill each evening.

“We are looking forward to seeing everybody in the summer. This is a great tour for rock fans,” Bush’s Gavin Rossdale said. Lead singer of The Cult, Ian Astbury was even more effusive. “We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you.”

Tickets for the Revolution 3 Tour go on sale on April 6th via Live Nation. You can check out the full run of dates below.

07/18 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

07/20 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/21 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/22 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/24 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/02 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/05 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/10 — Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/15 — Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

08/16 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/23 — Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

09/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion