There are a wealth of pretty amazing package tours hitting an outdoor amphitheater near you this Summer, but for fans of late ’80s and ’90s rock, it’s not going to get a whole lot better than this. Today, the newly-reformed Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush have announced a six week live run this summer that they’re called the Revolution 3 tour. The jaunt is set up to be a revolving headline affair with a different band taking over the top spot on the bill each evening.
“We are looking forward to seeing everybody in the summer. This is a great tour for rock fans,” Bush’s Gavin Rossdale said. Lead singer of The Cult, Ian Astbury was even more effusive. “We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you.”
Tickets for the Revolution 3 Tour go on sale on April 6th via Live Nation. You can check out the full run of dates below.
07/18 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
07/20 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/21 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/22 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
07/24 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/02 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/05 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/10 — Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/15 — Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
08/16 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/23 — Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
09/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
