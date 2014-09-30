Stream The New Weezer Album That’s Being Called Their Best Since ‘Pinkerton’

It seems like every new Weezer album is the “best new Weezer album since Pinkerton,” but no, really, Everything Will Be Alright In the End is the best new Weezer album since Pinkerton. That’s according to Stereogum, which raves, “As far as I’m concerned, having heard the whole thing, Everything Will Be Alright In the End is hands-down Weezer’s best album since Pinkerton.” (See?) Meanwhile, poor Maladroit is the Jerry/Larry/Gary in the band’s discography, except super good.
Weezer’s latest is available to stream on iTunes now, so judge for yourself whether it’s more Blue Album/Pinkerton or Raditude, which is the Mona-Lisa Saperstein because it’s THE WwOoRrSsTt.
itunes: not even ONCE
It’s their best since Maladroit. Which I mean as a sincere compliment. Good stuff.
100% agree with you. Very Maladroit sounding.
I’ll fucking believe it when I hear it.
Is that cover reminding anyone else of Neon Genesis Evangelion?
It reminds me of those god awful Quiznos commercials
This was pretty typical “new” weezer. Not good. Sleeping Bag & Rozwell Kid sound more like old weezer than weezer do any more.
[www.youtube.com]
Maladroit gets shit on for no reason. It got way better over time.
Over time? Ni**a! I was enchanted from the first spin! The first spin!
@MagSeven didnt appreciate it when I first heard it. Thats my fault though.
PASS
So glad Maladroit is finally getting the respect it deserves =w=
That’s awful.