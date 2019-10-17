With the help of fans, Sprite® and Uproxx connected rising star Moxie Knox and a crowdsourced group of emerging creatives to bring to life a music video for her self-love-anthem “Love Me Right.” Follow us as we introduce you to Moxie’s creative collaborators as they each put their mark on this project.

You know that overwhelming rush when you get good news? The flurry of butterflies that makes you forget where you are and who might be watching? That’s how Lee Velvet felt when she found out she was chosen to be part of the team tasked with creating a music video for Moxie Knox’s “Love Me Right.”

“I was really nervous, really wanted to get it,” she told Uproxx, after a friend encouraged her to submit an application as a stylist. “And a couple of weeks later, they reached out to me telling me I was chosen to be a stylist. I was on the subway, and I just started like laugh-crying, like kind of crazy. Everyone on the train was like, ‘Is she ok?’ I’m like, ‘I’m so good!'”

As part of the creative team, Velvet will be taking her significant aesthetic skills — including a fondness for thrifting — and putting them to good use, styling the players in the video and working alongside other young creatives that are taking advantage of a rare opportunity and putting their mark on it. It’s no wonder she’s so excited.

Keep following along to see how the “Love Me Right” shoot comes together with the premiere of the “Love Me Right” music video.