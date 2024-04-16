New music festival alert: The inaugural Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival is going down on September 7 and 8 at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The lineup is bringing the heat, too: The Killers and SZA are headlining, and also performing across the fest’s two days and three stages are Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Fletcher, Omar Apollo, Yung Gravy, Girl Talk, Crowded House, Ethel Cain, Del Water Gap, Hoppi Campus, Juvenile, The Frive Era, Lupe Fiasco, Kenny Mason, Royel Otis, and more. The fest is also putting an emphasis on local performers, including Pittsburgh artists Feeble Little Horse, Corook, Fedd The God, and Krunk And The Center Of Life Band.

Regarding tickets, the pre-sale runs on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. After the pre-sale, prices will increase for the public on-sale, which starts immediately after the pre-sale. Those interested can sign up now to receive a pre-sale passcode, via the festival website.

As for the name of the festival, a press release explains, “Inspired by Pittsburgh’s arts and culture legacy, the name Sudden Little Thrills embodies the ethos of the festival — to be present and open to sudden moments of fun, joy, and inspiration, and selecting Hazelwood Green as the festival’s home expands on that philosophy.”