Call Me By Your Name is easily an audience frontrunner when it comes to Oscar 2018 picks, and that’s in no small part due to the “internal monologue” theme song provided by Sufjan Stevens, “Mystery Of Love.” This year at the Oscars he was selected to perform the track, and opted to stack his live band with other indie stars St. Vincent and Moses Sumney.

Given how much attention Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet have racked up for their performances as young men in love — in what is one of the most widely-praised depictions of a gay couple in modern film — it seems pretty likely that Stevens will not only perform, but also take home an award tonight.

Even if the song doesn’t win, it is certainly a very moving part of the film, and the live performance tonight was no different. Dressed in a memorable striped blazer, Stevens brought the power of his signature falsetto to the rendition, joined on vocal harmonies at times by St. Vincent, the audience was notably attentive and silent for the spare, bare-bones performance. Of course, the camera pan to Timothee Chalamet at the end of the number was another highlight from the clip. Watch it above.