Sukihana and Cupcakke’s lyrical warfare has just finished its second round. Earlier, Cupcakke dropped the scathing “The Gag Is,” in which she made it quite clear that the two rappers won’t find peace any time soon. Now Sukihana has responded in kind. On “Cupcakke Bummy,” Sukihana pulls no punches, taking aim at her competition’s family, with disses against her mother and kids. She also addressed something Cupcakke had said in “The Gag Is,” in which she called out Cupcakke for having an OnlyFans account. Only issue? Cupcakke, she claimed she’s also a subscriber.

The battle between the two artists began with Cupcakke’s brutal remix of 50 Cent’s “How To Rob,” which she released on Wednesday and in which she also attacked Cardi B, City Girls, Chief Keef, DaBaby, Doja Cat, DreamDoll, Flo Milli, and others. A day later Sukihana became the first to take the bait, responding with “Rob Who.” Twenty-four hours after that, Cupcakke released “The Gag Is.” Based on these events, we can expect a response to “Cupucakke Bummy,” from Cupcakke herself, by Sunday.

You can hear “Cupcakke Bummy” in the video above.

