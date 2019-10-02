Summer Walker is everywhere. The 23-year-old is gearing up for the release for her debut solo album Over It Friday, but the music’s been aplenty in the album’s buildup. Last week, Summer hit the strip club in her video for “Stretch You Out” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. This week on Tuesday night, Summer’s enlisted the services of another rapper, 21 Savage, to appear alongside her on a remix of Jhene Aiko’s “Triggered.” Summer released the track via her Twitter account. “Triggered remix, thanks (Jhene Aiko),” Summer says.

Adding some male perspective to the original song, 21 Savage gives a little more context on the remix. His perspective is of an ex that’s watching his girl be happy with someone that’s not him: “I was triggered when I seen you with that scrub,” he says. “He can’t handle you, you know you need a thug / They said never wife a woman that you meet inside a club / But I slept with her at the club, baby who am I to judge?”

Summer and Jhene sing the fourth verse before the latter goes into her outro to close the song. Summer’s debut album will be here Friday, while 21 Savage’s been working on Savage Mode 2.