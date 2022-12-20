Last year, Summer Walker had her first baby. Now, she’s giving pregnancy another go: This summer, she revealed she’s pregnant again, saying, “People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am and you know I’m very, very, very, very, happy about it. Very excited about it. And this is gonna be… I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

Recently, that part about this time being “different” appears to have gotten some additional context.

A couple days ago, Walker revealed that Erykah Badu will be her doula for the second time, with an Instagram post showing them preparing for the birth. Shortly before that, Badu shared a photo with her daughter Puma Curry, writing, “Peace peace .. MEET THE WELCOMING COMITTEE. Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really really like you.”

So, it would seem that Walker is the one having twins. Indeed, in the photos from Walker’s post, her pregnant belly does look like it could be home to a couple of bundles of joy.

Walker has yet to share a due date, but since it’s been half a year since she made the pregnancy reveal this past June, it would seem the baby/babies is/are set to arrive really soon.