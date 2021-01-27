Summer Walker’s Pensive ‘Body’ Video Puts Her Baby Bump On Display

Summer Walker puts her baby bump on full display in the pensive video for her latest Over It single, “Body.” The mostly black-and-white clip sees the singer enjoying the solitude of an oceanside villa, soaking up the sun, and contemplating the view. The simple video lets the track — which Summer has described as her favorite from the 2019 album — take center stage as Summer herself peacefully poses for the camera in curve-hugging black loungewear.

Walker first confirmed her pregnancy with a post on Instagram (which has since been deleted) shortly after rumors circulated online that she and on-again-off-again partner London On Da Track were expecting a child. Meanwhile, a baby isn’t the only thing the singer has been working on recently; in December last year, she announced the launch of her own record label, Ghetto Earth, and its first signee, Over It collaborator NO1-NOAH.

Although Over It was initially released in 2019, Walker shared a deluxe version in 2020 with 13 new tracks, including live, acapella, and instrumental versions of fan favorites like “Come Thru,” “Nobody Else,” and “Playing Games.” She also appeared on LVRN’s holiday album, Home For The Holidays, covering James Brown’s “Santa Claus, Go Straight To The Ghetto” as “Ghetto Christmas,” and Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby.”

Watch Summer Walker’s “Body” video above.