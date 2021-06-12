Swae Lee has once again had an item stolen from him. The rapper, who is also one-half of the duo Rae Sremmurd, recently claimed that $300,000 worth of jewelry was taken from a hotel room he stayed in during a trip to Miami. According to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ, Swae completed a stay at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach, and as he went to check out of the hotel, he realized that the large amount in jewelry was missing from the room.

The publication says sources close to Swae revealed that a bracelet and chains were taken from the room and that he believes hotel workers are responsible for the robbery. This is because when the theft was reported to the staff at the hotel, the bracelet was allegedly turned in by an employee, but the chains were nowhere to be found. Miami Beach police department detectives are currently investigating the incident, but they say there’s no evidence yet that hotel employees are responsible for the stolen jewelry.

This incident comes months after Swae revealed his hard drive filled with “all my songs” was taken from him while he was at Los Angeles International Airport. After offering a $20,000 reward for the drive’s safe return, he later revealed that it had been returned to him.