Getty Image

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd is gearing up to release his second solo album, according to an interview he gave to Nick Cannon of LA’s Power 106. The “Sunflower” crooner announced that he plans to put out the new project before going on tour with Post Malone in September and that his recently released singles “Sextacy” and “Won’t Be Late” featuring Drake are a part of the rollout.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I’m about to drop my album before tour,” he told Cannon. “Me and Post Malone, we going on tour next month, a whole U.S. tour, three month tour. I’m just putting out new music, rolling out right now. I started when I just put them two singles out. Thats my rollout for that album.” He didn’t mention the title of the album but from the two singles he’s released so far, fans can likely expect a continuation of the experimentation from Swaecation, Lee’s solo third of the 2018 Sremmurd triple album SR3MM.

The tour to which he refers in the interview is scheduled to begin September 14, so the album should be expected to drop sometime in the next three weeks. Swae recently rocked the stage with his brother Slim Jxmmi as Rae Sremmurd at Real Street Fest. Swae also appeared on Madonna’s new album Madame X this spring, on the song “Crave.”