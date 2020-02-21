Swae Lee Shares A Remix Of Arizona Zervas’ Buzzing Single, ‘Roxanne’

The wait continues for Swae Lee and his upcoming album, one that the rapper said would arrive last fall. Currently on tour with Post Malone, Lee has begun sharing music with his fans in order to numb the wait for his next body of work. Earlier this month he shared, “Back To Back Maybach,” his first single since the Drake-featured “Won’t Be Late.” Today, Lee returns with new music, this time in the form of a new remix.

Swae gives a boost to Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne,” a song that has had its home on the Billboard singles chart for 15 weeks and counting, witha new

remix. The single has already achieved the double-platinum status, peaking at No. 4 on the charts, but the song seems to be slipping a bit as it currently sits at No. 7 on the singles chart. With Lee adding a new touch to the track, “Roxanne” should receive a new jolt of life for the time to come.

The remix also comes after Zervas and Lee took the stage together in Chicago last week during Post Malone’s Runaway Tour. It was during this performance that the two first previewed the remix.

Swae Lee était hier à Chicago et a ramené Arizona Zervas avec son fameux morceau Roxanne ( So @SwaeLee @ArizonaZervas when do you release that remix ? ) pic.twitter.com/ohmqu0eys7 — Fc Swae Lee (@FcSwae) February 12, 2020

To hear Swae Lee’s remix of “Roxanne,” press play on the video above.