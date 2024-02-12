Is Usher Married In 2024?

It looks like it.

As People notes, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea first sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party in June 2019. They have since had two children together: daughter Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and son Sire Castrello, born in 2021.

Furthermore, the publication reports that according to court records, Usher and Goicoechea got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on February 8. A marriage certificate does not appear to have been filed yet, but perhaps one will be soon if the two decided to have a Las Vegas wedding while in town for the big performance. People later reported that they confirmed that Usher and Goicoechea did indeed get married in Vegas this past weekend.

In November 2023, Usher told People of Goicoechea, “I have an amazing partner, a support system. We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship, where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do, and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man, dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

He also said, “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”