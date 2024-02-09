Will Ludacris perform with Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend? What about Justin Bieber? We don’t know for sure about either of them yet, but speculation has been flying. Now, we have our first report that claims to confirm a guest is joining in on the fun.

According to a report from TMZ, Alicia Keys is set to join Usher during his big performance this weekend, on February 11. The publication notes, “Sources close to the production confirm eyewitness accounts that AK rehearsed with Usher inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday.”

This follows a February 8 tweet from Las Vegas Locally, a popular X (formerly Twitter) account that covers Vegas-related news, that said, “Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and Usher are at Allegiant Stadium practicing their Super Bowl performances.” So, if that tweet is accurate, Lil Jon is involved, too, not just Keys.

Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and Usher are at Allegiant Stadium practicing their Super Bowl performances. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 9, 2024

Keys and Usher, of course, collaborated on “My Boo,” which was a No. 1 hit in 2004. So, presumably, the song made Usher’s Super Bowl setlist. Usher and Jon, meanwhile, linked up (along with Ludacris) on “Yeah!,” another No. 1 single from 2004, so it appears we can expect to hear that classic song in Las Vegas, too.

Learn more about how to watch Usher’s (and Keys’, it looks like) performance here.