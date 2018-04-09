Getty Image

While the wait for System Of A Down to deliver a proper follow-up to their last studio albums Mezmerize and Hypnotize stretches into its 13th year, those in America hoping to at least belt out “Toxicity,” and “Aerials” at full, vocal cord-shredding fury in 2018 are in luck. Today, the heavy metal band has announced their first set of shows in the US since 2015.

Those in the South, East Coast and Midwest are going to have to do a bit of traveling if they want to see the group however, because all five of the revealed gigs are taking place in either California, Arizona or Nevada this October. The marquee gig is the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, which the band are headlining along with local legends Deftones.

Though System Of A Down has been a little low-key in recent years, lead singer Serj Tankian has kept his voice in full working order. Just recently, he joined the supergroup Prophets Of Rage out on the road in New Zealand and performed the song “Like A Stone” with the surviving members of Chris Cornell’s band Audioslave in a touching tribute to the singer.

Ticket information, including when and where to buy can be found on System Of A Down’s official website. You can check out the full run of the band’s live dates below.

10/13 -– San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

10/14 –- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/16 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/17 -– San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

10/19 -– Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena