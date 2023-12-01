In a word association game with the prompt “Nickelback,” a common first response might be “hate.” The Canadian band is tremendously successful, but for years now, they’ve been a group that many just see as cool to dislike and make fun of. That’s not SZA, though, as she considers herself a fan.

During a conversation with Variety about what SZA has been listening to lately, she said, “The other day, you know what I pulled up? Creed, Nickelback, Train ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ just a whole bunch of that…” The interviewer facepalmed at this point and after some laughter, SZA continued, “I know, I know! Wait, you know what’s crazy? Do white people hate Creed and Nickelback?”

The interviewer gave a, “Well…,” and SZA continued, “Why? Black people love them! They rock! That sh*t is bomb! Why do you all hate it so much? That voice…”

The interviewer replied, “They’re just kind of cliché. Did you know one of Nickelback’s producers is now working with Morgan Wallen?” SZA continued:

“OK, I don’t know if that’s where I was headed in the realm of, ‘Yay, I was listening to Creed and Nickelback the other day in childhood nostalgia!’ [laughs] But I like Creed so much — ‘Higher?’ Why are you hating on it? Have you ever felt more inspired and uplifted in your life? I’m in the car and I’m blasting ‘Higher,’ I feel like it’s a gospel song. The vocals are going crazy and it’s also somehow slightly romantic, it just feels so fun. Because even if it’s cliche, he’s so f*cking dead-ass! I will be a Creed fan forever. Like, it started just on a whim in the shower, ‘Oh, let’s play this,’ and then it became a week of Creed and Nickelback [laughs].”

Read more from the interview here.