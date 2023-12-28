What Are SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Lyrics?

SZA recently made an appearance on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” song, from his For All The Dogs album. However, after some fans had wondered what she was saying, she decided to discuss it on her Instagram Story.

“Y’all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy,” she wrote. “He said noooo ur fine anyways here’s the lyrics to RBD once n for all.”

Here’s what SZA says during her part.