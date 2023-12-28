SZA recently made an appearance on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” song, from his For All The Dogs album. However, after some fans had wondered what she was saying, she decided to discuss it on her Instagram Story.
“Y’all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy,” she wrote. “He said noooo ur fine anyways here’s the lyrics to RBD once n for all.”
Here’s what SZA says during her part.
What Are SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Lyrics?
SZA added a comment about what her “Rich Baby Daddy” lyrics are. “You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good dick n conversation can you comfort me,” she clarified about what she sings on Drake’s song.
“I got a feeling this is more than what we both say I got a feeling this is more than feelings,” she added. “I can’t let you get away .. feels good but it can’t be love . Ain’t a damn thing that I’d do ! Ain’t a damn thing oooooo. just in case lmao love y’all.”
Check out Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA and Sexyy Red above.