Drake wasn’t invited to be in SZA’s “Snooze” video — those invitations were reserved for Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Young Mazino, and Woody McClain — but that might be because he already had something booked with her.

On Wednesday night, September 13, Drake posted more context clues about the next single from his For All The Dogs album on Instagram. The photo is of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with a simple caption of a wide-eyed emoji and a lime green heart emoji. However, one tap on the photo reveals that SZA is tagged. SZA also posted the photo, presumably meaning she is the featured artist on the song. It appears that this is the record that Drake previously announced would drop on September 15 as the next single from For All The Dogs.

On Monday, September 11, Drake told his It’s All A Blur Tour crowd in Austin, Texas, “I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up.”

Drake’s For All The Dogs is due out on September 22, as he confirmed last Wednesday (September 6) via a throwback video of his father, Dennis Graham.

Last week also saw SZA treat fans to an SOS Album Celebration concert at The Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York with the souvenir of news that she will drop a deluxe version of her perennial No. 1 SOS album sometime this fall.