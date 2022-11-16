SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Album: Here’s Everything That We Know About It So Far

SZA‘s long-anticipated sophomore album is finally on the horizon. In a recent interview with Billboard, SZA revealed that the album is titled S.O.S. and is currently planned to arrive sometime next month. The album marks her first in five years, following her 2017 debut, Ctrl.

Though she did not disclose an exact date, fans have already taken to Twitter to share their theories.

One fan on Twitter says he believes the album will arrive just before Christmas Day.

“The clock in the final minute of the “Shirt” video shows the time 12:21,” they said. “the license plate in the beginning says “NO CTRL, DEC 2022″. Argue in the comments.”

I HAVE A THEORY!! I think SZA's album will come out on DECEMBER 21ST THIS YEAR!!! The clock in the final minute of the "Shirt" video shows the time 12:21. the license plate in the beginning says "NO CTRL, DEC 2022". Argue in the comments. @sza @THESZAROOM @szaoncharts pic.twitter.com/FymlcPzGev — Matthew Sutton (@msutton5115) November 3, 2022

If SZA continues the pattern she established in 2020, a Christmas-time release date for S.O.S. shouldn’t be too far off. She surprised us on Christmas Day of 2020 by releasing her single, “Good Days.” In 2021, she dropped “I Hate U” on streaming platforms just weeks before Christmas. She has not confirmed if either of those songs, along with the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted “Hit Different,” which she released in September of 2020, will appear on S.O.S..

On December 3, SZA will perform on Saturday Night Live in an episode hosted by Keke Palmer. Ahead of the performance, she unveiled a teaser clip for a new song called “PSA.”

As for collaborators, SZA has kept rather mum, however, she revealed that she and producer Rodney Jerkins cut seven tracks in one day during the S.O.S. sessions in a recent interview with Complex.

“That was always my dream,” she said. “To work with [Jerkins] based on his work with Brandy and Amerie.”