On the latest episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, viewers finally saw T.I.’s daughter Deyjah’s response to his ill-advised comments last year about accompanying her to the gynecologist. Deyjah found herself at the center of a hurricane of controversy and heated debate when T.I. casually joked on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he used her doctor’s visits to confirm her hymen was still intact.

While many voices online and elsewhere stepped in to criticize or defend his comments — including Planned Parenthood, Kanye West, and the hosts of Red Table Talk — the one voice that was conspicuously absent from the discussion was Deyjah’s. She laid low throughout most of the controversy, but admitted that being thrust into the spotlight in such a way left her “hurt, angry, and embarrassed” on the family’s VH1 show.

“I’m scrolling on Twitter and I’ve see I’ve been tagged in a post,” she recalls in the clip. “The only word I saw was ‘gynecologist.’ I didn’t even need to read the whole title cause I just knew. My heart sank. I’m embarrassed, for sure. I’m trying to put it in the back of my mind so I’m not really thinking about it. I know it’s not healthy. But I’ve been doing that since I was a child.”

While T.I. insisted that he “embellished” story during his Red Table Talk interview, Deyjah admitted during the show that she didn’t confront the issue because “it’s easier” while being given advice by her cousins. She does, however, point out the double standard in how men treat their daughters and sons and vows to be “more connected mentally and emotionally” as a parent herself.

Watch the clip of Deyjah talking about her reaction to T.I.’s comments above.