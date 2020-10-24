While his eleventh album was filled with a number of highlights, one of the main talking points from T.I.’s The L.I.B.R.A. was a reference to a 2015 incident in which one of the Atlanta rapper’s associates apparently urinated on Drake. The incident was brought to the public eye back in 2015 on Meek Mill’s diss track “Wanna Know.”

He raps, “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater, n****, we ain’t forget.” On “We Did It Big” from The L.I.B.R.A., T.I. raps about the incident while remembering his late friend Terrance “Cap” Beasley, the person apparently behind the dirty deed. “Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case / While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home,” he raps. “So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake.”

In a recent sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, T.I. explained that the Drake mention was in no way a diss to the Toronto rapper.

“I shut all that sh*t down,” T.I. said around the 7-minute mark of the interview. “I didn’t wanna be part of something that was a harmless incident… I didn’t want it to be weaponized against anybody… I was pissed off at my partner when it happened. The wildest sh*t I’ve ever seen before in my f*cking life. You know what I’m saying? But that sh*t, I ain’t had no malicious intent.” He concluded, “I just don’t see how it could ever be taken as a diss. I don’t see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so.”

You can listen to the full interview in the video above.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.