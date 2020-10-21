Last week, Verzuz announced that the show would soon return for its second season, following a strong first season filled with thrilling battles between some of the most popular names in hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and other genres. While it remains to be seen who will be invited for the next season, Busta Rhymes has been eyeing a spot on the show against T.I. However, the latter isn’t so willing to commit to a duel.

T.I. responds to Busta Rhymes and said he won't do a #Verzuz battle with him because of a "generational gap" pic.twitter.com/t6cheJAcPp — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) October 21, 2020

In a recent interview with Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes called out T.I. to battle him, saying, “I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’mma bust your ass.” T.I. subsequently took to Instagram Live to decline the challenge. “I didn’t know that we were reaching back through generations,” T.I. said on the livestream. “That’s a huge generational gap there isn’t it? And I have a huge amount of respect for you, exponential amount of respect for you, I can’t — you dig what I’m saying?” He also added, “I can’t call out Rakim… I f*ck with you bro, I f*ck with you, you know what I’m saying? It ain’t no disrespect at all. Y’all wouldn’t put Brandy up against Dion Warwick. You can’t put Brandy against Dion Warwick.”

While the battle between T.I. and Busta Rhymes may be a no-go, the former may shift his attention back to 50 Cent, who he originally asked to battle him on Verzuz.