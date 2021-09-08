A lot of ink has been spilled about Kanye West recently, and with good reason: He finally, after multiple false starts, released Donda, producing yet another, very Kanye avalanche of news stories. So here’s another: T-Pain has a story about the artist doing something eccentric (surprise surprise).

“Let me talk about a time that one of my corny lines got stolen,” T-Pain said during the livestream. “I’m so prepared for this, and I love this. Bro, Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened that his was better than mine.” He added, “It was either Prevolver — it was one of the Pre mixtapes before I released it. And on one of the songs I said, ‘I got beef like two burgers, you n****s win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Now, keep in mind the Winslow family, right. Corny as f*ck. I knew it was corny when I said it.”

T-Pain went on to say that Kanye’s feelings about the Urkel line were similar to his own. “Kanye confirmed it,” he said. “He was like, ‘Don’t ever say anything like that.’ Then after that, one of his bars was, ‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.’ The singer, shocked at what he heard in Kanye’s song (“Dark Fantasy” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy) added, “I was like, ‘Did this n**** try to get me to not say my sh*t so he could say it?’ … I was like, ‘Bro, that’s my bar.’ He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t say that.’”

All in all, the incident served as a lesson for T-Pain to be confident in his work, no matter how “corny” it may sound. “So this is why I say corny lines ’cause in my heart, I know they’re corny,” he said. But if the right person says it, it’s not corny anymore apparently. When a n**** getting lifted to the f*cking ceiling like a God with a light shining down on him, and y’all n****s is paying $50 for f*cking chicken fingers to listen to a f*cking unfinished album. Twice.”

You can watch T-pain detail the full story in the video above.