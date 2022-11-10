Who Is Rumored To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral?

It’s been over a week since Takeoff‘s — one-third of Migos — tragic passing. As fans and his friends and family prepare to celebrate the rapper’s life, many wonder who will perform at his upcoming funeral service.

Takeoff’s, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, memorial service will take place on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The stars rumored to perform include R&B legend Alicia Keys and pop star Justin Bieber, TMZ reports.

So far, organizers of the event have not confirmed any details, according to the LA Times.

The intimate affair is also expected to include appearances from other Grammy Award-winning artists, namely Drake. The Canadian rapper would push back his upcoming Apollo Theater performance to pay respects to his dear friend. His performances will now take place from December 6 to 7.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” he wrote in a recent Instagram Story. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

To date, a suspect has yet to be identified in the shooting that killed Takeoff and injured two others.

While the funeral service will not be livestreamed, fans who could not secure tickets the past week were “strongly encouraged not to come to downtown” to pay tribute to Takeoff, the Times reported.