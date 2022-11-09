Why Did Drake Delay His Apollo Theater Show?

In October, Drake announced he would make his Apollo Theater debut in Harlem on November 11. The intimate concert is in partnership with SiriusXM, home to Drake’s Table For One show and Sound 42 station. SiriusXM hinted that tickets could only be won by listening to Sound 42 and entering a contest. Those 1,500 lucky fans will now have to wait a little longer to witness history because Drake needs time to grieve an unimaginable loss.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans,” Drake shared yesterday (November 8) on his Instagram story, as captured by Rolling Stone. He was referencing Takeoff, the 28-year-old Migos rapper who tragically passed on November 1 after being fatally shot in Houston. Takeoff’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in his native Atlanta. A suspect has yet to be identified in the shooting that killed Takeoff and injured two others.

Drake’s new Apollo dates are December 6 and 7.

Drake live from Apollo

New date with added show pic.twitter.com/LDAmv3RZgV — Sound42 (@Sound42) November 7, 2022

Around the release of his and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss last week, Drake took a moment to honor Takeoff on Table For One.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff, a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake said. “I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,’ and from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends; they’re family. So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… you know, it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance, so it’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about.”

Drake on the loss of Takeoff via Sound 42/OVO radio pic.twitter.com/tF3BaGnLjL — The 10pc. Killa (@MeezyBlvd) November 4, 2022

Drake first publicly addressed Takeoff’s death on Instagram. See that tribute below.