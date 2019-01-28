Tamaryn’s ‘Fits Of Rage’ Video Is A Dark, Aesthetic Dream

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

Following the release of her single “Fits Of Rage” off her upcoming album Dreaming The Dark, Tamaryn has released a video for the song.

The video, directed by Tamaryn herself, picks up the threads of the song’s ’90s, Kate Bush vibes. With the minimalistic set design and evocative flashing lights, the video looks like something out of a David Lynch film — part Llorando, part Black Lodge. Tamaryn and performance artist V.V. Venom star in the video, Tamaryn as herself and Venom in dual roles as the High Priestess from the Tarot and a serpent goddess. Tamaryn showcases her artistry in her evolving, genre-bending sound, and the dreamy video is a demonstration of her talent in the visual arts, too.

“The video is about anger, obsession and transformation. I shot it in a warehouse in downtown LA and wanted it to feel like a pretty DIY set. I wanted the magical elements to be grounded by the theatrical props and dirty floors,” Tamaryn says of “Fits Of Rage.”

“Fits Of Rage” is the first single off Tamaryn’s album Dreaming The Dark, which will be released on March 22 via DERO Arcade. You can pre-order the album and check out the tracklist here. Check out the video for “Fits Of Rage” above.