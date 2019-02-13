Getty Image

One of the most stressful parts of a wedding is all the planning. For months before the big day, the bride and groom must decide on a venue, pick which napkins they want on the tables, fill out their wedding parties, and make a thousand other decisions before they tie the knot. Weddings tend to stick to the same general structure, but leave it to Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker to mix things up: He got married this past weekend, and his wedding reception featured over 150 burgers from McDonald’s.

Daily Mail notes that Parker got married on February 9 to now-wife Sophie Lawrence, in a small private ceremony at a vineyard in Western Australia. The reception apparently lasted all night, and at around midnight, Parker had over 150 McDonald’s burgers delivered for his guests to enjoy. Maybe there wasn’t enough food because the reception ran longer than expected, or perhaps Parker was just being spontaneous. Whatever the case, he definitely lived in the moment and made some fond wedding memories.

Two people who didn’t get to enjoy that fast food were Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, who were reportedly invited to the wedding, but were not able to make it since they were performing at the Grammys that weekend.