Indie Duo Tanlines Made A Parent-Friendly Children’s Album

02.19.18 3 weeks ago

Bandcamp

Indie electronic pop duo Tanlines has released an EP of children’s songs, giving classics like “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider,” “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” and “Old MacDonald Had a Farm their unique touch.” The five-song EP is now available via all streaming platforms and can be purchased for $5 from the band’s Bandcamp site. Hip parents can finally find some common ground with their kids’ taste in music while setting up their tykes to be fans for life of the innovative pop duo. That’s pretty clever marketing on Tanlines’ part.

While it may be a departure from their other work, like “Palace,” their Urban Outfitters-friendly aesthetic is surprisingly adaptable to the old childhood standbys. The pair were apparently motivated to create the album for their own kids, as both members are stay-at-home dads. With all that free time — not to mention the two-plus years since their prior album Highlights (released in 2015) — it’s no wonder they wanted to create something that could both satisfy the creative itch and entertain their respective tots.

Aside from being a fun, creative experiment, the Presents EP also makes some sonic updates to the catchy kids’ songs, giving them a different spin from the various versions floating around, with intricate instrumentation and arrangements that definitely extend their shelf-life and listenability. Which, as any parent can probably tell you, is only a good thing, considering how many times they have to listen to them.

Around The Web

TAGSpresents epTanlines

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP