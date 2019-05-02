Getty Image

Last week Taylor Swift released “ME!” — the song that she had been teasing for weeks and the suspected first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album. Swift accompanied the song’s release with a new music video that co-stars her collaborator on the track, Brandon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. The four-minute clip is a surreal, maximalist color explosion. On Wednesday night, Swift and Urie gave their first live performance of the song, by opening the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Continuing the all-pastel everything fanfare of the video, Swift took the stage in a sparkly, pink, gold, and silver one-shouldered mini dress. Joining her on stage were was an all pink drumline procession and a fleet of dancers rocking double-breasted suits in every shade of Easter egg. Urie descended to the stage, Mary Poppins-style, with umbrella in-hand. He wore a metallic silver, paint-splattered three-piece.

Last week, Swift intimated that the “ME!” video reveals both the title of her next album and its second single. In an interview with the 29-year-old on Wednesday, Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe correctly guessed that Swift’s next single is called “Lover.” Swifties on Reddit, also believe that they have correctly identified the album title, presenting evidence for “Daisy” as the name of the project. We’ll likely know whether or not that’s the case soon.