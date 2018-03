Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift has turned the creativity up to 11 for the videos in support of Reputation, and it seemed like her latest clip, for “Delicate,” was similarly inventive. In the video, which premiered at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night, Swift gets goofy once she realizes that she has become invisible, shouting in people’s faces, dancing around, and otherwise going bonkers in a way that only somebody that unseen could.