If you’re at a wedding, and the DJ or band at the reception didn’t play Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” was it even a real wedding? Probably not, since the 1978 hit has become synonymous with fun times dancing at large gatherings. No matter how many times you’ve heard it before, and regardless of what sort of mood you may find yourself in, it’s a challenge to not get up and dance to it, or at least sing along with the falsetto parts.

Now the upbeat song has been given a new interpretation by another legend, Taylor Swift: She released a new Spotify Singles EP today, and on it is her take on the song, which she turned into an acoustic-based, country-leaning, and slower version of the track, turning it from a dance floor anthem to something more suited for the father-daughter slow dance. The other notable change here is Swift’s alteration of the song’s opening line: She shifts it from “Do you remember the 21th night of September?” to “Do you remember the 28th night of September,” which may be a reference to her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The release also features a new stripped-down version of Reputation track “Delicate,” so listen to that and Swift’s cover of “September” above.