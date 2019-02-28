Taylor Swift Wrote That Fans Want Pop Music To Be Personal, Not Generic, In An Essay For ‘Elle’

Over the past few days, the internet has been filled with rumors about Taylor Swift’s next album based on her recent Instagram posts, so much so that Swift herself addressed the hysteria (with a funny non-answer). Now, there’s another Swift-related item to endlessly dissect: Swift is on the cover of Elle UK‘s new music issue, for which she penned an essay about pop music.

In it, she wrote that she loves putting personal details into her songs, and that it’s a fun challenge: “The fun challenge of writing a pop song is squeezing those evocative details into the catchiest melodic cadence you can possibly think of. I thrive on the challenge of sprinkling personal mementos and shreds of reality into a genre of music that is universally known for being, well, universal.”

