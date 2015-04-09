Taylor Swift Shares Her Mom’s Cancer Diagnosis With Fans For A Very Important Reason

It’s always good to see a public figure use her celebrity status and power for positive reasons that don’t involve shameless self-promotion. Pop mega-star Taylor Swift in a Tumblr post today relayed some important personal information regarding her mother:

For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.

The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.

She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle… Or peace of mind in knowing that they’re healthy and there’s nothing to worry about. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight.

As a person who has had a family member diagnosed with cancer, I cannot applaud Swift enough for using her platform to raise awareness. Regular checkups and screenings for yourself and family members are extremely important, especially when things don’t feel right. It’s easy to take for granted those around us, and news like this should be a reminder that nothing is guaranteed and always appreciate those you love.

