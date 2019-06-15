Taylor Swift Gave A Surprise Performance At The Historic Stonewall Inn

06.14.19 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift‘s newest single, “You Need To Calm Down,” features the singer’s most pro-LGBTQ lyrics this side of “Welcome To New York” — and it looks like Swift is speaking out in honor of Pride month.

As reported by Variety and others, Swift gave a surprise performance to 100 lucky fans at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Stonewall was the site of the 1969 riots that incited the gay rights movement. Per Variety, Swift’s performance was part of a cabaret night hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Swift performed “Shake It Off” and inspired a massive singalong.

In “You Need To Calm Down,” Swift explicitly mentions her activism for the LGBTQ community. In one line, Swift sings, “Why are you mad, when you could be GLAAD?” Since the song’s release at midnight Friday, the LGBTQ-focused organization has reportedly seen an influx in small donations (of Swift’s favorite number, $13), presumably from Swifties showing their support.

Earlier this month, Swift urged Tennessee-based fans to contact their local representatives and demand passage of the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ Tennesseans from discrimination in the workplace.

As Pride month (and Swift’s album promotion) continues, look for the singer-songwriter to continue her activism for the LGBTQ community.

