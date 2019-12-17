TDE Announces The Return Of Their Annual Holiday Toy Drive And Community Concert

This past weekend, West Coast rapper Anderson .Paak gave back to his community with the third annual Paak House In The Park concert in Los Angeles and this week, his fellow Angelenos at Top Dawg Entertainment will continue their own tradition of spreading holiday cheer. Wednesday, December 18, TDE will once again take over Nickerson Gardens in Watts for their 6th annual Holiday Concert/Toy Drive and Nickerson Gardens Community Day.

Each year, the TDE roster puts on an outdoor concert for the community, complete with food trucks, familly activities, and outreach programs geared toward providing resources and assistance to local residents. The concert often includes surprise guests, such as 2018’s special guest Travis Scott and 2017’s guest Rihanna, and an opportunity for fans and community members to see these high-profile stars for the cost of a toy donation, rather than the sometimes prohibitive price of a concert ticket. Watts gave many of the TDE members their respective starts, including label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Jay Rock. According to this year’s press release:

“The annual Community Day provides the Nickerson Gardens community with things that all children and families should have around the holidays, such as gifts, clothing and food. Above all else, the annual event provides the community with hope and real-life examples in the artists and people who make up the TDE family that no matter where you come from, you can do something positive and put yourself in the position to give back to your community.”

The concert and toy drive take place Wednesday, December 18, with the gates opening at 11 AM, while the community day is Thursday, December 19 from 10 AM to 6 PM.