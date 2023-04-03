Los Angeles, California, has long since been a mecca of music hopefuls but singer, songwriter, and overall music badass TeaMarrr’s divine abilities hail from Boston by way of Haiti. With songs like “Colors” featuring Wale and “Pipe Dreams” (which was featured on the soundtrack to Issa Rae’s hit series Insecure), the recording artist is craving a lane for herself amongst the sea of musical acts.

Since signing with Issa Rae’s Raedio label, her reach has continued to spread far and beyond any one region. Combining her raw vocal abilities with her clever rap skills wrapped in her spunk personality TeaMarrr is the most promising multi-hyphenated musician based on the west coast. In her single “Stunt Double,” produced by BeWill, all the elements of TeaMarrr’s skill sets shine bright.

Watch TeaMarrr’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Stunt Double” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.