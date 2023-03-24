6lack — Since I Have A Lover It’s been four and a half years since 6lack graced us with his masterful second album East Atlanta Love Letter. While he gave us his 6pc Hot EP in 2020, fans have truly craved a new album in the time since. Finally, 6lack fulfilled their requests with his third album Since I Have A Lover. It presents 19 songs, features from Don Toliver, Quin, and a surprise one from Wale, as well as new and improved 6lack thanks to a solid love. Phabo — “Scorpio Moon” Phabo has plenty in store for fans this year, but for his next move, he takes a trip to the past. Six months after debuting the song on A COLORS Show, Phabo returns with the official version of “Scorpio Moon.” The silky smooth song reflects on a past relationship while showcasing one’s hope for the love to be re-established.

Destin Conrad — “Switch” There’s no stopping Destin Conrad. Just a few months ago, he released his luscious Satin EP and now he’s back with a record for the summer. “Switch” arrives with a bounce perfect for dancing under both the daytime sun and the nighttime lights. It’s infectious and addictive, just like Conrad’s music as of late. Rimon — “I Choose U” Feat. RINI Ethiopian-born, Amsterdam-raised singer Rimon has enjoyed plenty of success recently, from touring with Giveon to landing a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. She looks to continue it with her lush new single “I Choose U” alongside RINI. The song’s accompanying video captures the pair on the streets of New York blissfully in love.

Nonso Amadi — “Lock Up” Feat. Zinoleesky In a couple of months, Def Jam signee Nonso Amadi will release his debut album When It Blooms. Amadi says the upcoming project “embodies my creative and personal growth, reflecting on my journey up until this point,” adding that it’s “best represented in the growth from seeds to a flower, uncoiling naturally for you.” His latest single “Lock Up” with rising afrobeats star Zinoleesky is a perfect example of that. Victony — “Soweto (Remix)” Feat. Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe The latest afrobeats record to get a boost thanks to social media is Victony’s “Soweto.” The afrobeats singer originally released the song as a part of his Outlaw EP back in 2022, but after it went viral on TikTok, Victony used the opportunity to give the song a new boost with a remix featuring Don Toliver and Rema.

Omarion — “Big Vibez” It’s been a little over a year since Omarion last released a single, but the singer is back with “Big Vibez.” The bass-heavy record is one Omarion uses to share his thoughts and feelings about an unexpected spark with a new woman. Lavi$h — “We Make Sense” Ahead of his upcoming debut EP, You Made A Big Mistake, singer Lavi$h returns with “We Make Sense.” The somber record captures Lavi$h as he watches an old love move on from their past relationship. Despite feeling down and out, Lavi$h promises to fight for their love so that they don’t miss any more moments together.

Yaya Bey — Exodus The North Star Almost three years removed from her last project, singer Yaya Bey returns with her new EP Exodus The North Star. It checks in six songs and a long feature from Exaktly for a project that she says is an ode to the ways in which she sees joy and love in the world. TeaMarrr — “PutItInACoffin” Following last month’s “Stunt Double,” TeaMarr returns with their tough-talking and punk rock-leaning “PutItInACoffin.” She looks back at a now-extinct relationship and questions how they can be so happy despite their equal share of mistakes during it. Nonetheless, all she can do is move on.