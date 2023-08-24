Allow her to reintroduce herself. LA-based, Boston-bred singer/songwriter/rapper TeaMarrr has been building her buzz working behind the scenes and appearing on soundtracks like the one for Rap Sh!. But for her latest UPROXX Sessions performance, the Issa Rae-approved artist wanted to make a statement — and what better way to do that than hijack a ’90s classic for your own freestyle?

That’s exactly what TeaMarrr does with “Teacup Commandments,” repurposing The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 Life After Death standout “Ten Crack Commandments” to declare her rules for life, love, and friendship. An example: “Rule number two, never let them pour for you / Don’t you know bad boys move in silence? They’ll try it.” It’s a departure from what longtime listeners might be used to from the mellow R&B star, but it might just be the perfect way to capture new fans’ attention.

Watch TeaMarrr’s return to the UPROXX Sessions stage above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

TeaMarrr is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.