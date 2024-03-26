Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival is set to kick off this Friday, March 29 in Monterrey. With Kendrick Lamar, Blink-182, Anitta, and more set to appear at various stages as the festival’s top-billed acts, there is a ton of good music not to miss. However, catching every single dream set at a festival is tough. As there are just a few more days to go, Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival unveiled the schedule for the set times — so fans can feel at ease knowing exactly when they can catch their favorite performers. Here’s what to expect.

Here Are The Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival Set Times For 2024 Friday, March 29 The Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival will have three main stages this year: Tecate Light, Tecate Original, and Fusión Telcel. On the headlining Tecate Light stage, Cimafunk kicks things off, playing from 2:25 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that afternoon. From there, fans can catch The Vaccines (3:25-4:10 p.m.), Keane (7:45-8:50 p.m.), Peso Pluma (9:35-10:40 p.m.), and Kendrick Lamar (11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.).