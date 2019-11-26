It remains to be seen what will happen at Tekashi 69’s upcoming sentencing date, for the case in which he notably mentioned Cardi B, Jim Jones, and Trippie Redd in while on trial. But now, Tekashi’s case load is reportedly a little lighter.

Tekashi’s assault case stemming from a 2018 incident inside a Houston area mall was dismissed by a judge on Monday, according to TMZ. This is because prosecutors apparently say moving Tekashi to a Texas prison is a “security risk” now that the rapper has cooperated with the police in New York.

TMZ obtained the following statement from Tekashi’s attorney, Carl A. Moore: “Mr. Hernandez has not been notified yet of the dismissal. We plan to notify him today [Monday]. I am happy the prosecutors handling this case did what was fair and just today in Dismissing the charge against Mr. Hernandez. We hope that getting this case behind him will assist in him moving forward with his career.”

In addition to being a security risk, Tekashi’s victim from the assault case requested the case get thrown out as well, and even opted to pose with Tekashi during one of Tekashi’s court hearings pertaining to the case. With one less case to deal with, Tekashi turns his attention to his upcoming sentencing date, a date that directly impacts Tekashi’s new $10 million record deal.