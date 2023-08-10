Controversial rapper and internet personality Tekashi 69 was arrested on Wednesday, August 9, after being pulled over for a traffic violation. According to NBC News and Billboard, the rapper was pulled over by police after committing “a moving traffic violation” and failing to display a license tag. He was arrested on a warrant issued for failure to appear at a court date in July for a previous traffic incident in June. He was released on bond today.

69 hasn’t had the greatest luck over the past several months. In March, he allegedly assaulted by three men at a gym in Florida and temporarily hospitalized for cuts and bruises. While the three men were later arrested on robbery and assault charges, Tekashi deplored the attack on Instagram, calling the attackers “nothing but cowardly.” He also boasted about “walking around with no security,” while leaving out the part where he couldn’t get security services in the first place and was sued in 2021 for an unpaid $75,000 security bill.

He might need to get caught up on that bill because he’s getting beat up with alarming frequency. Early last year, he was sucker-punched from behind in a Miami nightclub, while later in the year, his girlfriend apparently also punched him, leading to him having to bail her out.