Tekashi 69’s first livestream during quarantine broke Instagram’s previous reported record with 2 million viewers as supporters and detractors alike tuned in to see what he’d do next. As he defended his decision to cooperate with federal authorities in the racketeering case against him and the Nine Trey Bloods gang which had been backing his career until his arrest, the comments featured words of affirmation and condemnation.

The previous Instagram record is difficult to ascertain, as previous livestreams to tout that feat included Drake and Tory Lanez on Quarantine Radio, with over 310,000 viewers, and Babyface VS. Teddy Riley on Verzuz with over 400,000 viewers, but Tekashi’s stream easily blew those numbers away by quite a bit. As he bragged during the Live, “I’m the biggest artist in the world.” With numbers like that, it’s hard to argue.

A record breaking 2 million watched Tekashi go live and he apologizes for snitching pic.twitter.com/tJafMEDnVF — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) May 8, 2020

Tekashi preceded his record-breaking feat with the release of his new music video “Gooba,” a rainbow-hued affair full of twerking beauties that showed off both 69’s new shark pendant and his house arrest tracking anklet. He was released early from prison less than a month ago but has already been busy, buying a billboard in Times Square to promote his new single and using social media to poke fun at himself for being considered a “snitch.”

Watch part of Tekashi’s Instagram Live above.