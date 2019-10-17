A Tekashi 69 Docuseries Titled ‘Supervillain’ Is Coming To Showtime

The story of how Tekashi 69 ended up where he is right now — involved in a big federal case with a ton of moving parts — is a fascinating one, and it’s set to be chronicled in a new documentary series: Deadline reports that Showtime will be airing a docuseries about Tekashi’s journey, titled Supervillain.

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer will serve as executive producer alongside Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, journalist Stephen Witt, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox. The program is based on Witt’s Rolling Stone feature, “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise And Fall Of A Hip Hop Supervillain,” which was published earlier this year. Showtime has greenlit the three-part series, and Deadline notes that it “will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez exploded into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip-hop’s prince of trolls, with 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the Billboard charts.”

Vinnie Malhotra, EVP, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks, says of the series, “The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 69 is a story of our times. Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re excited to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring Supervillain to life.”

Imagine Documentaries President Justin Wilkes also says, “Tekashi’s story has haunted us since we first read Stephen Witt’s brilliant article in Rolling Stone. It’s a tale that’s emblematic of our times and we’re honored to be partnered with Showtime, Rolling Stone, along with the fantastic filmmaking team at Lightbox in bringing it to life”.

Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone adds, “Tekashi 69 is one of the most enigmatic music artists of a generation. Rolling Stone is thrilled to work with Showtime and our other partners to bring the gripping story of Tekashi’s meteoric rise to stardom and infamy to viewers around the world.”

This news comes not long after it was revealed that 50 Cent will also document Tekashi’s situation in his own documentary series, A Moment In Time.