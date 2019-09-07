Months after Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges, his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, will spend time behind bars alongside the rapper. Following two firearm charges.Shotti, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Shotti’s sentencing had been a long time coming. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager had pleaded guilty to the firearm charges back in late March but was sentenced on Friday. According to XXL, the New York Southern District court clerks confirmed Friday that Shotti had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for two counts.

His first count was landed him in prison for five years after he plead guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. The second count added another 10 years on his sentence for use of a firearm during a violent crime.

While Shotti’s trail has come to a close, Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to appear in court once more. The rapper will testify before a jury on the trial of the two others involved in his racketeering charges. Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison were arrested alongside 6ix9ine for firearm and federal racketeering charges. Prosecutors believe Ellison kidnapped and robbed 6ix9ine last July. The trial will officially take place on September 16th.